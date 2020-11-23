Pic Talk: Chay steps in style in lungi

Hero Naga Chaitanya is celebrating his birthday today and the makers of ‘Love Story’ unveiled a stunning birthday poster. Sizzling in a lungi for the first time, Chay steps in style with his typical attitude.

That’s really a superb poster to extend birthday wishes to the Akkineni hero which also raises the expectations on the movie ‘Love Story.’ A directorial of Sekhar Kammula, the film is a romantic emotional entertainer and Chay is playing the role of a village guy.

Sai Pallavi is the female lead and it’s second with director Kammula.

‘Love Story’ is produced by Narayan Das K Narang and Puskur Ram Mohan Rao.