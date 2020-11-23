Rana Daggubati to slip into a quarantine bubble

Rana Daggubati is back to work and he completed the shoots for a couple of shows. The actor will resume the work of his upcoming project Viraata Parvam this week in the forests of Vikarabad. This would be the last schedule of the film which will last for ten days. All the unit members will take up coronavirus tests before they resume the shoot. The entire movie unit along with Rana Daggubati and Sai Pallavi will stay in the quarantine bubble. No visitors would be allowed on to the sets.

Viraata Parvam may release during summer 2021. Venu Udugula is the director of this action-packed social drama. Suresh Babu and Sudhakar Cherukuri are the producers of Viraata Parvam. Rana is also in talks for a web series along with Venkatesh which will happen next year. Rana will shoot for Hiranyakashyapa next year which is a big-budget mythological drama that will be directed by Gunasekhar.