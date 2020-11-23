Suriya signs two new projects

Tamil actor Suriya is back with a bang with his recent offering Soorarai Pottru. The film received critical acclaim and the top actor was lauded for his performance. Suriya is back to the sets and he is shooting for Mani Ratnam’s web series Navarasa. Gautam Menon is directing this episode with Suriya. The top actor would complete his work for this web series at the earliest and will move on to his next film.

The actor signed two new projects. His immediate next film would be directed by Pandiraj. The project commences shoot next month and Rashmika Mandanna is in talks for the role of the heroine. Suriya is also holding talks with Hari for an action entertainer. The scriptwork of the film is currently on and the film will roll next year once Suriya is done with the shoot of Pandiraj’s film. Apart from these, Suriya is holding talks with Gautam Menon and Vikram Kumar for his upcoming projects.