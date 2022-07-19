Pic Talk: Ghattamanenis celebrate Jay’s Birthday

Superstar Krishna’s elder son Ramesh Babu passed away recently due to health issues. His son Jayakrishna Ghattamaneni celebrated his birthday today and the entire Ghattamaneni family met to celebrate the occasion., Mahesh Babu posted a selfie click from the get-together. Namrata, Sitara, Manjula, Sanjay Swaroop, Sudheer Babu, Priyadarshini and Jayakrishna Ghattamaneni were present for the bash.

Mahesh Babu is on a break and the actor will join the sets of Trivikram’s film in August. Sudheer Babu is waiting for the release of Aa Ammayi Gurinchi Meeku Cheppali and the film is expected to release in August. Another new actor from the family, Ashok Galla is yet to announce his second film.