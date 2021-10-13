Pic Talk: Gorgeous Pooja Hegde from Radhe Shyam

Tollywood’s top actress Pooja Hegde is celebrating her birthday today and the actress essays the role of Prerana in Radhe Shyam. Marking her birthday, the makers unveiled a new poster and Pooja looks dazzling and gorgeous in a long white outfit. Pooja Hegde plays a princess in Radhe Shyam, a romantic saga that has Prabhas in the lead role. The released poster looks classy with a grand background and smiling Pooja Hegde.

The makers announced that Radhe Shyam will hit the screens for Sankranthi 2022. The shooting portions of Radhe Shyam are completed and UV Creations are the producers. The film is set in the backdrop of Europe and is made on a huge budget. Prabhas and Pooja Hegde make a stunning pair on screen. Pooja Hegde will be testing her luck with Akhil’s Most Eligible Bachelor that will release on Friday.