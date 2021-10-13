Srivalli from Pushpa: Soulful Melody

The second single ‘Srivalli’ from Pushpa is unveiled today and the song is a soulful melody crooned by Sid Sri Ram. Srivalli is a song that is shot on Allu Arjun and Rashmika Mandanna. Srivalli is a slow paced number that is a slow addiction for music enthusiasts. Allu Arjun expresses his love for Rashmika in the song and the lyrics by Chandrabose are top class. Devi Sri Prasad manages to keep it simple with Srivalli right from the tune to the instruments. Sid Sri Ram adds life to the song and Srivalli is an instant chartbuster.

Pushpa is in the final stages of shoot and the film releases on December 17th in all the Indian languages. Sukumar is the director and Mythri Movie Makers are the producers. Rashmika plays a village belly in Pushpa which is a film on red sandalwood smuggling. The film is the costliest film made in Bunny’s career and the film is carrying huge expectations.