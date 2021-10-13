Impact of low TRP: Tamanna out of Master Chef program

Milk beauty Tamanna is out of the Master chef program being telecast in Gemini TV. Reportedly, poor TRP ratings for the show have negatively impacted her continuation in the show. Details as follows

Gemini TV had planned two grand programs recently to make a comeback – Evaru Meelo Koteeswarudu and Master Chef. It is known news that Gemini Tv, that was ruling the roost in 90s is now confined to 4th place after Star MAA, Zee Telugu and ETV. Gemini management thought these 2 programs will help the channel at least to move by one rank defeating ETV ratings so that Gemini can settle at 3rd position. But, both of these programs failed to lift Gemini tv viewership and the channel is still at the bottom of the list.

However, Gemini tv has spent huge on both these programs and the ratings for both these programs are not in sync with the revenue generated by these programs. So Gemini management has started damage control activities to reduce the losses. Reportedly, Gemini management is planning to replace Tamanna with a regular anchor like Anasuya or some others. There may be a grand send off to Tamanna by Gemini TV. Even though Evaru Meelo Koteeswarudu program also has been generat low TRP ratings, there will be no changes for this program at this moment and the makers are still hopeful of improving TRP ratings once IPL matches , that are telecast at the same time, are over.

We need to wait and see whether Gemini will be able to improve ratings with these changes.