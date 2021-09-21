Pic Talk: Ileana shows off her curves in a Bikini

Goan girl Ileana D’Cruz took her time and got back to shape. The actress is keen to make her comeback and she has a couple of Bollywood projects lined up. Ileana who looks perfect in a two-piece bikini sizzled in style in a colorful bikini. She is spotted relaxing showing off her toned look. She hasn’t signed any project after Ravi Teja’s Amar Akbar Anthony and is waiting to sign Telugu movies. Ileana rejected a couple of offers after the makers asked her to shake her leg in item numbers. Ileana is keen to play the role of female lead and is waiting for the big break.

