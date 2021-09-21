Will higher LPG, fuel prices ensure victory for TRS in Huzurabad?

The TRS leadership seems to have changed its strategy on the upcoming Huzurabad Assembly bypoll.

The TRS has been seeking votes in the name of its welfare schemes like Dalit Bandhu, Rythu Bandhu, Rhthu Bima, Aasara pensions, Kalyana Laxmi, Shaadi Mubarak etc all these days.

Finance minister T.Harish Rao who was camped in Huzurabad since August has been seeking votes from people by talking about TRS schemes in all the meetings.

But of late, Harish and other TRS leaders are not talking much about welfare schemes.

They are talking about increasing domestic LPG cylinder prices and petrol/diesel prices under BJP-led NDA government at the Centre.

The sudden change in strategy is reportedly because of TRS failing to get the desired response from voters when they talk about welfare schemes as they all got old and there is nothing new in TRS schemes.

Moreover, due to fund crunch, the TRS government is not able to deliver its schemes effectively these days.

To overcome this, TRS is now talking about increasing LPG, petrol, diesel prices to target BJP and invoke anger among people against BJP.

TRS is aggressively campaigning that BJP made the life of common people a hell by increasing the prices of those items which are in daily use and which no one can avoid. TRS is telling voters that if they elect BJP’s Etela Rajender in Huzurabad, it will give an endorsement for BJP government in Delhi to increase these prices further.

Whether this strategy works out for TRS remains to be seen.