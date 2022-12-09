Pic Talk: Janhvi Kapoor slips into a Bikini

Janhvi Kapoor is one actress who never hesitates to wear bold and glamorous outfits. The actress made it to the headlines in the recent times in social media for her stunning pictures in specially designed outfits. Janhvi Kapoor is currently holidaying in the Maldives and she slipped into a green two-piece bikini and posted them on her social media page. “Messy hair, iridescent skies, an endless ocean and salty winds” posted the actress. Janhvi is holidaying in Soneva Jani island in the Maldives currently. Janhvi Kapoor looked gorgeous like always in the two-piece bikini. The actress has enough number of films lined up in Hindi.

