Waltair Veerayya: Ravi Teja’s Mass Intro Loading

Megastar Chiranjeevi’s mass and action entertainer Waltair Veerayya under the direction of Bobby is nearing completion. The shoot is happening in Europe with the team canning songs on Chiranjeevi and Shruti Haasan. It is known that the film also stars Mass Maharaj Ravi Teja in a super special mass role.

The good news for Ravi Teja fans is that a mass intro of the actor is leading. The first look of Ravi Teja will be out on the 12th of this month and to announce the same a pre-look poster is dropped. Ravi Teja makes an entry in stylish with an axe in his hand. He actually drags a cylinder using the weapon.

Waltair Veerayya will arrive in theatres on January 13th.

