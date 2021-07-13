Pic Talk: Malavika Mohanan dazzles in Style

Malayalam girl Malavika Mohanan is the new Instagram sensation and her glamorous posts went viral across the country. She even turned signing spree and is busy with multiple projects. Malavika Mohanan looked dazzling, hot and traditional in a specially designed lehenga for the magazine Aza. Malavika Mohanan looked beautiful in the outfit. The actress is currently shooting in Hyderabad for the upcoming project of Dhanush and has a couple of Hindi, Tamil projects in the pipeline. There are speculations that Malavika Mohanan has been approached for two Tollywood biggies which will be announced soon.

Telugu360 is always open for the best and bright journalists. If you are interested in full-time or freelance, email us at Krishna@telugu360.com.