Pic Talk: Megastar surprises in a new look

Megastar Chiranjeevi is new to social media platforms but he is quite active than several stars and youngsters. The actor got his head tonsured and surprised everyone in the new look. “Can I think like a monk?” posted Chiranjeevi along with the click. Chiranjeevi is on a break ever since the coronavirus pandemic attacked the globe. The recent updates hint that Chiranjeevi is not ready to resume the shoot of Acharya anytime soon till the vaccine for coronavirus arrives. Acharya is announced for summer 2021 release and is directed by Koratala Siva.

