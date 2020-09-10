Stardom dominates Coronavirus in Telugu Cinema

The coronavirus pandemic left an unforgettable mark on the film industry. Right from the daily wage film workers to the producers, everyone is badly impacted. Most of them predicted that there would be a slash in the remuneration of top actors and directors so that the producers would not incur losses as the impact of coronavirus is here to stay for at least couple of years. Top Tamil actors like Rajinikanth and Vijay stepped out to cut their paycheques and this was followed by several young actors of Tamil cinema.

But there is no such incident that took place in Tollywood. Not a single actor announced that they would have a cut in their pay because of the pandemic. Instead, several desperate filmmakers are ready to pay hefty paycheques for the top actors and directors. This left them not much bothered. The Producers Guild conducted a series of meetings but they could not implement at least a single point that was discussed. The producers of the Guild even could not dare to discuss about the slash in the remuneration with the actors of their active projects.

There are several producers who are not much bothered about how the distribution and exhibition system works post the reopening of theatres. They are just desperate of producing films and are not calculating the risk factors. When the coronavirus left the entire globe scared, Tollywood is not much worried and it is finally the stardom that turned out to be the dominating factor.