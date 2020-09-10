Kangana Ranaut breaks down after visiting her damaged office

Kangana Ranaut today visited her Pali Hill office and bungalow which was demolished partly by the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC). The actress paid a visit to the office and she could not control her tears. She broke down after going through the damaged office. Kangana Ranaut’s comments on Mumbai being compared with Pakistan occupied Kashmir did not go well with many and she took a dig against the Shiv Sena leaders.

Her lawyer said that the actress incurred losses worth Rs 2 crores. The actress is said to have spent ample time to design her office personally. Kangana Ranaut decided not to calm down and her lawyer says that the damage will be recovered at any cost. Kangana Ranaut is currently on a break and she would resume the shoot of her next soon. She returned back from Himachal Pradesh today and was granted Y+ security by the Indian government.