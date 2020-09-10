CM vows to double farmers’ income

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy on Thursday vowed to double farmers’ income by ramping up infrastructure facilities in Rythu Bharosa Kendras across the state.

The Chief Minister said ramping up infra facilities in Rythu Bharosa Kendras will boost domestic consumption and demand for quality products across the world.

He said the Andhra Pradesh government will set up multi-purpose facilities offering 13 kinds of services at Rythu Bharosa Kendras in the state. He said the government will improve infrastructure in Rythu Bharosa Kendra to provide godowns, cold storages, primary processing centres, assaying equipment and collection centres. The infra facilities will also have bulk milk cooling units, cattle sheds in select villages, procurement centres and e-marketing.

He said the state government has set up over 10,500 RBKs across the state.

