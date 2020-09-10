9,000 acres Pharma Hub to boost Hyderabad revenue

Telangana CM in waiting KT Rama Rao has said in the State Assembly that Hyderabad is going to get another massive Project with potential to create thousands of job opportunities soon. Already, 9,000 acres have acquired for the new Pharmacy City to come in the vicinity of Telangana Capital.

KTR asked for support from all the organisations concerned to give support for acquiring some more land needed for the one of the world’s biggest pharma hubs. Hyderabad is already an internationally renowned fast track city. With the addition of Pharma hub, it will see much more prosperity in the coming years.

Undoubtedly, revenue generation in Hyderabad has reached such gigantic proportions that it has given the confidence required for the government to spend heavily on big projects like Kaleswaram lift project.

It goes without saying that in this one respect, AP CM Jaganmohan Reddy is not at all following his Telangana counterpart in developing one single capital with huge huge potential for revenue generation. Big industrial hubs can be attracted easily to metro cities while lots of incentives will have to be given for bringing them to remote areas. To bring Kia Motors to Anantapur, AP had to give many concessions which became a political issue now.