Vishal open letter to Kangana

Kangana Ranaut has been in news recently for various reasons . Her statements are creating lots of controversy. Now, her fight against Shiva Sena has become a topic of debate with some people appreciating her stand and some finding fault with her. Hero Vishal appreciated Kangana’s braveness in fighting against a government.

He wrote a letter and tweeted it. In his letter, he wrote,

“Dear Kangana,Hats off to your Guts, you have never thought twice to voice out what is right & what is wrong. It wasn’t your personal issue, but even then facing the wrath of the Government, you stayed strong which makes it a very big example. It’s something Similar to what Bhagat Singh did in 1920s.

This will set an example for people to speak against the Govt when something is not right and not necessarily being a Celebrity but also as a common Man.

Freedom of Speech (Article 19)

Kudos to you, I Bow to you…

-Vishal”

His open letter to Kangana has become viral in social media.