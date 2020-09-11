Bigg boss day 4: Who can prepare the best tomato pulp?

In Bigg boss house, Thursday is the day of tasks. Usually, the captaincy task is started on Thursday and will continue the next day too. This time also the same pattern is followed.

Divi’s impressive observations:

Divi is a relatively unknown face to the audience. She came from web series background. She has been in nominations and she didn’t have much footage in the first three episodes. However, today Bigg boss asked her to tell her observations about all the contestants. The way she explained some positive and some negative points about each of the contestants without offending them really impressed the housemates as well as the audience.

Later Gangavva also expressed her opinion on each of the housemates in a chit chat and all the housemates enjoyed her conversation. She called Abijeeth ‘apple boy’ and Surya Kiran is like feud or Panchayat president of the village.

Who is Kattappa task for Ariyana and Sohail:

Bigg boss asked Sohail and Ariyana to come into the confession room and gave a task. They have to talk to each one of the rest of the 14 housemates and seek their opinion on who could be the Kattappa in the house. As Bigg Boss didn’t directly ask the housemates to cooperate with Ariyana and Sohail, they thought these two might be doing a task and didn’t cooperate with them. However, some contestants cooperated with them and expressed their views on who could be Kattappa. It’s only TV9 Devi, who guessed there is no Kattapa in the house.

The task of the week: Prepare tomato pulp

The task is to prepare tomato pulp from the tomatoes. Whichever team prepares the best tomato pulp will win the game. The quantity of pulp prepared as well as the quality of pulp is considered while selecting which team has prepared the best pulp. Tomatoes and bottles are sent via conveyor, members can compete for getting more tomatoes and bottles. Only one member from each team can come to the conveyor to collect tomatoes. They cant cross the red line over there.

For this task, the housemates are divided into 4 teams as below:

Yellow team: Devi, Divya Mehabooba

Blue team: Sujatha, Abijeeth, Kalyani

Red team: Amma Rajasekhar, Noel, Harika

Green team: Akhil, Monal, Lasya

Ariyana and Sohail are quality check managers. Gangavva is their assistant. Director Surya Kiran is the coordinator of the task. The task started today and will be continued in the next episode too. We need to wait and see if this task is going to decide who the captain is or if the ‘Who is Kattappa’ concept is to decide the first captain of the house.