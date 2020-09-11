CM Jagan real Hindu Dharma Parirakshakudu: Swarupa

After maintaining silence initially, Visakhapatnam Sarada Peethaadhipati Swarupananda Swamy has now started airing his views on sacred chariot burning at Antarvedi temple. With a redoubled vigour, the Swamiji has praised the AP CM to the skies, saying that the decision of CBI probe into the chariot burning was an excellent and timely response.

Swarupananda further said that Jagan Reddy has been taking several bold and courageous decisions that previous Chief Ministers dared not take to improve conditions in temples. It was a great decision by CM Jagan to bring the Tirupati Tirumala Devasthanams under the purview of the Comptroller and Auditor General of India (CAG). Undoubtedly, the TTD’s future activities would see far greater transparency because of the close monitoring by the CAG.

The Vizag Swamiji now says that the Chief Minister had gone a step further and ordered the CBI probe in order to protect the sentiments of the Hindu devotees. The CM is protecting the Hindu Dharma and his regime has been doing everything needed to safeguard the sanctity of the temples and their property.

It is well known that Swarupa has been a right-hand man for both KCR and Jagan Reddy. Just hours after the AP regime announced a CBI probe into Antarvedi burning, Swarupa released his statement praising the Government’s action. The Swamiji’s statement came as fresh air for CM Jagan who is now under great pressure from Hindu organisations and Opposition to crack the mystery chariot burning case.