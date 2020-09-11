Prabhas to break Baahubali record with Adipurush

Prabhas will be seen in an epic named Adipurush that is adapted from Ramayana and will be directed by Om Raut. There are talks that the makers allocated more than half of the budget for the VFX work which alone says that the number of VFX shots would be huge. As per the update, Om Raut and his team is planning to complete the shoot of the major portions of Adipurush in a Mumbai studio on green matte. The film is all set for a new record and will be the first Indian film to have a maximum number of VFX shots. The film is expected to cross Baahubali which had 45,000 shots and this is the highest in Indian cinema to date.

Prabhas is bowled out with the vision and planning of Om Raut. The actor is in plans to wrap up the shoot in quick portions and Om Raut will take ample time to work on the post-production and VFX work. Adipurush will be shot in 3D and the best thing for Prabhas is that he completes his part in a quick time. The film is expected to have its release during the second half of 2022 as per the current update. Adipurush is planned on a budget of Rs 500 crores and Saif Ali Khan plays Ravana in this epic drama.