Sandalwood drug racket: Sanjjanaa refuses for a dope test

The recently busted drug racket has been shaking the Kannada film circles. Several names are speculated and actresses like Sanjjanaa Galrani and Ragini Dwivedi are arrested in the case. Sanjjanaa Galrani was taken to KC General Hospital in Bengaluru for the dope test but the actress refused to offer blood for the same. Sanjjanaa Galrani said that she was made a bakra out in this case and she did not take any tests. The CCB officials took permission from the court before taking the actresses Sanjjanaa Galrani and Ragini for the dope test.

Sanjjanaa Galrani got into an argument with the CCB cops and refused to give blood. She said “There is no evidence against me and my lawyer will have to inform me about the tests. I called someone over the phone and it is not my fault. I will not undergo any test” said Sanjjanaa Galrani. The CCB cops explained to her that the court granted permission to conduct the dope test but the actress was not in a mood to listen. The doctors conducted tests recently and clarified that Sanjjanaa Galrani was medically fit. Sanjjanaa Galrani and Ragini Dwivedi are kept in State Women’s home after they are taken into custody in the drugs case.