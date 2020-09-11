Solo Brathuke So Better completes shooting formalities

Sai Tej was focused on a youthful romantic entertainer Solo Brathuke So Better. The film which was in the last leg of the shoot was halted because of the coronavirus. The film resumed the shoot and completed all the pending portions of Solo Brathuke So Better. The entire shoot of the film got completed and Solo Brathuke So Better is currently in post-production phase. Subbu is the director and Nabha Natesh is the leading lady. The film is gearing up for a digital release on Zee5 in October and in this while, the post-production formalities will be completed.

There are talks that Solo Brathuke So Better will stream from Dasara and an official announcement will be announced very soon. BVSN Prasad is the producer and Thaman composed the music and background score. Solo Brathuke So Better is carrying decent expectations and the released singles received good response.