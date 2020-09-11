Senani withdraws ‘Chalo Antarvedi’ call, welcomes CBI probe

Jana Senani Pawan Kalyan has withdrawn his party’s ‘Chalo Antarvedi’ protest programme following the CBI inquiry announced into the chariot torching incident. Senani asserted that the Jagan Reddy Government came down only after pressure from the Jana Sena, BJP, dharmic organisations and devotees. He says that now the people were confident that the CBI will catch the culprits behind the mystery fire that hurt the sentiments of Hindu devotees.

BJP State President Somu Veerraju welcome the YSRCP Government’s decision and described it as a joint victory of the BJP and Jana Sena online Deeksha protests. He said that the AP Government was shaken at the thought of ‘Chalo Antarvedi’ call given by their parties. The CBI inquiry was the collector victory of all the Hindu organisations and believers.

Interestingly, even six days after the chariot torching occurred, there was no clue available to resolve the mystery fire. Even the forensic available so far is yet to achieve any breakthrough. It remained a perplexing thing that the chariot was burnt to ashes hundred percent. The extensive questioning of all sections of staff and people at the temple and in local villages yielded no results. Even the likelihood of honey hunters being cause was being ruled out in the absence of any evidence available to that extent.

The non-functioning of CCTV cameras fixed at chariot was considered a major lapse. It is indeed going to be a big challenge for the CBI to unravel the mystery in the absence of any immediate or remote evidence so far.