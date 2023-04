After a series of disappointments, Mrunal Thakur scored a super hit with Sita Ramam. The actress is back to Bollywood and she is signing back-to-back films. She is also the leading lady in Nani’s upcoming film, a romantic entertainer. She posted a dump of pictures. In a couple of clicks, Mrunal Thakur sizzled in a two-piece blue bikini showing off her curves. Mrunal Thakur looked hot and sexy in the clicks. Mrunal Thakur who has done traditional roles is open for glamorous roles now.

