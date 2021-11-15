Pic Talk: Pooja Hegde flaunts herself in a Bikini

Dusky beauty Pooja Hegde is the most happening actress in Tollywood and she has films lined up in Tamil and Hindi. The beauty has been working without breaks and is juggling between the sets. Taking a small break to refresh herself, Pooja Hegde flew down to Maldives for a short vacation. The actress presented herself in a sultry manner in a brown bikini and looked super hot. She posted some of the clicks from the first day of her vacation. Pooja Hegde looked super fit and sexy in the clicks. She is waiting for the release of Prabhas’ Radhe Shyam that is aimed for January 14th 2022 release.

