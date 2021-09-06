Pic Talk: Pooja Hegde’s new Sultry Pose

Dusky girl Pooja Hegde loves to woo her fans with her stunning poses on Instagram. With more than 15 million followers, Pooja Hegde is quite active across the circles of social media. Pooja Hegde posted a sultry picture of her in a sizzling skin-tight skirt. Pooja Hegde sounded super hot with her killing looks in the click. The actress is all set to romance Mahesh Babu in Trivikram’s film and she is also considered to romance Allu Arjun in Icon. Both these projects will start rolling soon. Pooja Hegde is shooting for Vijay’s Beast along with a couple of Bollywood biggies.

Telugu360 is always open for the best and bright journalists. If you are interested in full-time or freelance, email us at Krishna@telugu360.com.