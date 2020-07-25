Pic Talk: Stylish and simple Samantha

Samantha Akkineni is spending time at home and she hasn’t been seen across the film circles in the recent months. Samantha looked simple and stylish enough in her recent click she posted on her Instagram page. Samantha now enjoys 11 million followers on Instagram and the actress posted the click on the occasion. Samantha signed couple of women-centric films but she would return back to work only after the vaccination for coronavirus arrives. She completed the shoot of The Family Man: Season 2 which releases this year on Amazon Prime.

