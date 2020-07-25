Lokesh slams liquor sale extension till 9 pm: Covid compromise

TDP National General Secretary Nara Lokesh has launched a scathing attack on the YSRCP Government for extending sales at the liquor shops till 9 p.m. Mr. Lokesh termed it as an atrocious decision coming at a time when thousands of people were testing virus positive everyday while tens of patients were dying of the fatal infection. The extension of sale hours was only aimed at looting more public money. Very unfortunate that at this critical time, the ruling party was looking for more J-tax collections. On the other hand, the people were suffering due to lack of proper facilities and food at quarantine centres even as patients were dying on the roads.

The former Minister deplored that the government liquor shops have already turned into Jagan Reddy’s official super spreaders of Coronavirus infections. Minimum preventive measures were not being taken at the shops. Heavy crowds, long queues and no social distancing was triggering a spiralling rise in positive cases. The flow of cheap liquor brands was hurting the health of people already. At a time when immunity and nutrition of poor people should be improved, the government was giving least priority to public health.

Mr. Lokesh said the government was misleading the public by saying that the sale extension was for settling everyday accounts. From now, every Corona death would be treated as a death caused due to the government’s negligence. The liquor shops should be immediately shut down.