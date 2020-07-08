Pic Talk: Super hot Ananya Pandey

Bollywood young actress Ananya Pandey is already a star after a series of films managed to mint money at the box-office. Ananya Pandey is romancing Vijay Devarakonda in Puri Jagannadh’s Fighter which is a pan Indian project that is directed by Puri Jagannadh. The actress enjoys huge fanbase across Instagram and she posts pictures of her quite frequently. Ananya Pandey looked hot and adorable in a specially designed traditional outfit. She looks quite natural in the click. Ananya Pandey is also lined up with several Bollywood projects that are kept on hold due to coronavirus.

Telugu360 is always open for the best and bright journalists. If you are interested in full-time or freelance, email us at Krishna@telugu360.com.