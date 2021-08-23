Pic Talk: The Mega Clan in a Single Frame

Megastar Chiranjeevi celebrated his birthday yesterday and his entire family members attended the bash in his residence. It also happens to be Rakhi yesterday and his sisters tied Rakhis to Chiranjeevi, Naga Babu and Pawan Kalyan. A cake-cutting ceremony took place and Allu Aravind, Ram Charan, Varun Tej, Sai Tej, Vaisshnav Tej along with the other family members were present. The pictures from the Mega bash are now all over social media circles.

A picture of Chiranjeevi, Naga Babu, Pawan Kalyan, Ram Charan, Varun Tej, Sai Tej and Vaisshnav Tej is now going viral all over. The duo posed for a picture which is released to the media today. The entire Mega clan has been spotted in a happy mood and they posed with a smile. All the actors are busy with a series of projects lined up.