Chandrababu steps in to iron out Lokesh-seniors tiff

Chandrababu, it appears, is stepping in to iron out the differences between the senior leaders of the TDP and his son Nara Lokesh. It is being increasingly seen that the seniors are refusing to follow the diktats of Lokesh. Also, more and more seniors are finding fault with the way Lokesh is dealing with them. They feel that as colleagues of Chandrababu, they have to be given the kind of respect they deserve.

Sources say that as a minister and as the general secretary of the party, Lokesh encouraged a separate group in the party in each district. These leaders not only spied on the other leaders of the party, but also tried to trouble the well-entrenched seniors. Also, Lokesh had his own team of social media warriors, who were more personal soldiers rather than party faithfuls. Now that the party is out of power, these well-entrenched leaders are giving a torrid time to Lokesh.

In fact, many of the seniors did not like Lokesh’s dominance in party affairs. Lokesh had the final say on every matter of importance. Even the seniors had to wait for hours to get Lokesh Babu’s appointment. This was deeply resented by several party seniors. But, they had put up with him all these years. Now with the party not in power, these leaders are attacking Lokesh. The comments of “Party Ledu Bokka Ledu” by Atchen Naidu or the banner of revolt by Butchaiah Chowdary as seen in this light.

It is now being said that Chandrababu himself has stepped in to set things right. He is said to be talking to the senior leaders and is trying to patch up the differences. Of late, even Lokesh has changed quite a bit. He is now a master of what he speaks. Gone are the fumblings and gaffes. He is carefully practicing what he has to say. He has also brought a change in his looks and is more appealing to the youths. He is trying to be more proactive. Hence, Chandrababu feels that it is important to iron out the differences. The sooner it is done the better for the party, feels Chandrababu.