‘Pink Diamond’ case withdrawn against Vijayasai, Deekshitulu

The Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) has been taking controversial decisions ever since Jawahar Reddy became its Executive Officer. First, they decided to put Sri Vari funds into State Government securities. Now, the Board has withdrawn the high profile ‘Pink Diamond’ case from the court. In this case, YCP MP VijayaSai Reddy and TTD former chief priest Ramana Deekshitulu were accused of misleading the devotees.

The BJP promptly objected to the withdrawal of the Pink Diamond case. Its Tirupati leader Bhanu Prakash Reddy accused the Jagan Reddy Government of favouring Vijay Sai Reddy and Ramana Deekshitulu by withdrawing the defamation case. When they were in the Opposition, these two persons raised doubts against Chandrababu Naidu on the disappearance of the Pink Diamond. But now, they were keeping silent without uttering a single word.

Over Rs. 2 Cr had been already spent on the Pink Diamond case by the TTD towards court expenses. The BJP is demanding the YCP leaders and Ramana Deekshitulu to deposit all this money from their personal funds into the Tirumala hundi. They should be made accountable for creating a needless controversy in the God’s abode.