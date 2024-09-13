Pithapuram Varma exposes Jagan’s lies

After losing power in the recent assembly elections, YSR Congress party president YS Jagan Mohan Reddy and his supporters seem to have decided to adopt a strategy similar to that of 2014 to 2019 during which they used to peddle fake news and spread blatant lies in order to gain political mileage out of every issue in the state. This was evident when Jagan staged a protest in Delhi over the murder of a youth in Vinukonda.

Now, he is terming the natural disasters as man-made calamities and started blaming the government led by Chandrababu Naidu. During his visit to the flood affected areas in Pithapuram on Friday, Jagan shockingly commented that Yeleru reservoir overflown only because of the negligence of the government and resulted in flooding of surrounding areas. He said Naidu didn’t take up modernisation works of the reservoir during his previous tenure.

Responding on Jagan’s fake claims, former Pithapuram MLA Varma came up with a barrage of questions aiming Jagan over his baseless allegations. Moreover, Varma also exposed Jagan’s lies on Yeleru reservoir. While Jagan claimed that it was his father and former CM Rajasekhar Reddy who had taken up the modernisation works of Yeleru reservoir, Varma hit back that Chandrababu’s government granted funds during 2014-19 and completed 70% works. He came down heavily on Jagan for failing to complete the remaining works when he was the CM.

Varma also took targeted Jagan over the boats controversy and alleged that YSR Congress party conspired to kill lakhs of people by damaging the Prakasam Barrage. He added that Deputy CM and Pithapuram MLA Pawan Kalyan already ascertained the losses caused by Yeleru reservoir and assured the victims of financial assistance.