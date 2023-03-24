PKSDT gets an official release date

Pawan Kalyan and Sai Tej are working together in Samuthirakani’s direction for a Tamil remake. The film is tentatively titled PKSDT. Pawan Kalyan’s fans are super excited ever since the film was in news and the makers announced the official release date of the film today. #PKSDT film will release in theatres on 28th July 2023.

PKSDT is a remake of Vinodhaya Sitham. The story is about an arrogant man who has been given a second chance in life after his death. The fantasy drama has got a good response in Tamil and is expected the same in Telugu. Trivikram has done changes to the story by considering Pawan Kalyan’s craze. Priya Prakash Warrier, Ketika Sharma, Rohini, Brahmanandam and Subbaraju are the other lead cast in the film.