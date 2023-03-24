Nithiin -Rashmika reuniting for #VNRTRIO

Nithiin and Rashmika Mandanna reunited for the second time after Bheeshma. The film is launched today officially with a pooja ceremony in Hyderabad. Chiranjeevi graced the movie launch ceremony and Gopichand Malineni directed the first shot. Venky Kudumula is directing the film and the regular shoot is expected to commence soon.

Hanu Raghavapudi, Buchibabu Sana, Bobby Kolli, Gopichand Mallineni along with some other celebrities attended the event. Rajendra Prasad and Vennela Kishore are part of the movie. Hanu Raghavapudi and Buchibabu Sana handed over the script to the makers. Naveen Yerneni and Ravi Shankar are producing this film under the banner Mythri Movie Makers.