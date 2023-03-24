Naidu predicts Assembly polls in November or December!

Former chief minister and TDP president N Chandrababu Naidu on Friday predicted that the state would have Assembly elections either in November or December this year. Speaking to the party wokers in the party headquarters at Mangalagiri, Chandrababu Naidu said that the TDP’s victory march had started.

“This is an unstoppable period for the TDP. No one can stop us. If they come one the way, we will walk forward crushing them,” Chandrababu Naidu said energising the rank and file of the party. He said that the party had started its victory march with the election of three MLCs from the graduates constituencies in the state that represent 108 Assembly constituencies spread over Rayalaseema and North Andhra regions.

The victory march took a new leap with the election of the party candidate, Panchumarthi Anuradha, in the MLC elections from the Assembly quota, Chandrababu Naidu said. He added that the party would soon capture the Assembly by limiting the YSR Congress to single digit.

He asked the rank and file of the party to be prepared for the Assembly elections anytime in November or December. He said that Jagan Mohan Reddy had lost confidence with the defeat of the four MLCs in two weeks.

He said that the TDP was able to win the elections despite heavy irregularities committed by the ruling YSR Congress using the police. He said that the Election Commission too did not take TDP’s complaints and objections seriously. He alleged that the Election Commission had failed to protect the interests of the opposition parties.

However, Chandrababu Naidu said that the TDP was able to win the elections as people have started repenting for voting Jagan Mohan Reddy in the 2019 general election. “There is a visible change among the people. There is a visible tilt of the people towards the TDP. People have started rejecting Jagan Mohan Reddy,” Chandrababu Naidu said.

He appealed to the party rank and file to work hard and maintain the same victory sphere among the people to win the next election and form the government in the state.