Home > Politics

PM Modi to Lay Foundation for Drone City During Andhra Visit

Published on October 7, 2025 by Sanyogita

PM Modi to Lay Foundation for Drone City During Andhra Visit

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu has announced that Prime Minister Narendra Modi will lay the foundation stone for the much-anticipated Drone City project at Orvakal in Kurnool district on October 16. The initiative, described by Naidu as one of his dream projects, aims to position Andhra Pradesh as a national hub for drone innovation, manufacturing, and applications.

During his upcoming visit to the state, Prime Minister Modi will also visit the Srisailam temple, offering prayers to Sri Bhramaramba Mallikarjuna Swamy, before heading to Orvakal for the Drone City ceremony. Naidu revealed that a grand drone show showcasing cutting-edge technology and its diverse applications will be held in December.

At a high-level review meeting held at the RTGS Command Control Room, Naidu discussed the integration of drone technology with governance and citizen services. He directed officials to expand WhatsApp governance, enhance CCTV-based surveillance for traffic and law enforcement, and use IVRS and QR code systems to gather real-time citizen feedback.

Highlighting the importance of drones beyond government use, the Chief Minister emphasized their potential in healthcare, agriculture, logistics, and emergency response. “Drones can transform service delivery, especially in remote areas,” he said, urging officials to accelerate implementation plans.

Chandrababu also emphasised the importance of conducting monthly audits across departments to ensure accountability and transparency. He pointed out that discrepancies in land and revenue records from the previous administration were being rectified to restore public trust.

The Drone City project, backed by both the state and central governments, is expected to attract major investments and create new employment opportunities, marking another milestone in Andhra Pradesh’s vision to lead India’s tech-driven transformation.

