Big News: Nandamuri Tejaswini all set for Debut

Nandamuri Tejaswini, the younger daughter of Nandamuri Balakrishna, is stepping in front of the camera for the very first time. While she has been a powerhouse behind the scenes, managing her father’s projects and overseeing production, Tejaswini is now ready to make her mark on screen. She will be endorsing a prestigious jewellery brand based in Hyderabad, and the commercial shoot has already wrapped recently in Hyderabad.

Known for her low-profile and reserved nature, this marks a major milestone in Tejaswini’s career. Industry insiders suggest this debut highlights Tejaswini’s growing interest in the entertainment world and brand endorsements. More details about the jewellery brand and the upcoming campaign launch will be unveiled soon. However, Tejaswini’s first on-camera venture promises to be a showstopper!