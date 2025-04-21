x
Polavaram to Be Completed by 2027, Says Minister Nimmala

Published on April 21, 2025 by swathy

Polavaram to Be Completed by 2027, Says Minister Nimmala

Water Resources Minister Nimmala Ramarayudu announced that the government is working to complete the Polavaram irrigation project by December 2027. Speaking to reporters, he confirmed that the crucial diaphragm wall construction will be finished within this year.

The minister criticized the previous YSRCP government led by Jagan Mohan Reddy for leaving behind Rs 18,000 crore in pending bills in the irrigation department alone. He mentioned that while the previous administration failed to pay workers’ salaries for a year, the current alliance government has cleared these dues.

Ramarayudu recalled how Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu had completed the diaphragm wall at a cost of Rs 440 crore after 18 months of hard work, only to see it destroyed during the 2020 August floods due to the previous government’s negligence. “The irrigation ministers at that time didn’t even know which project the diaphragm wall belonged to,” he remarked.

Work on the new diaphragm wall was began on January 18 with a budget of Rs 990 crore, following Central Water Commission recommendations. The minister proudly noted that construction is progressing rapidly with two cutters and gabions already operational, with a third cutter expected by April 30. The team has already completed 202 meters of construction as of the 20th.

