Police remand report flawed in Kollu Ravindra case: TDP

Telugu Desam Party Official Spokesperson K. Pattabhi Ram has asserted that the Krishna district police twisted facts and submitted a ‘flawed remand report’ to implicate TDP BC leader and ex Minister Kollu Ravindra under pressure from YCP leaders. Mr. Pattabhi objected to the police claim that they arrested the main accused persons, Chinta Chinni, Chinta Nancharaiah and Chinta Kishore, on July 2 when they had actually surrendered at the Pedana police station on June 29 evening itself. They surrendered within seven hours the same day after YCP leader Moka Bhaskar Rao was murdered.

The TDP spokesperson demanded Krishna District SP M. Ravindranath Babu to submit the CCTV footage of Pedana and Guduru police stations. It was a fact that the media reports including pro-Jagan Reddy Sakshi clearly gave visual details of how the three accused first surrendered at the Pedana police station on the day of murder itself and how they were brought to Guduru Police station later. But the remand report was full of many glaring and deliberate errors.

Mr. Pattabhi said the remand report narrated that after the murder taking place at 11.30 a.m. on June 29, the main accused persons ran away from the spot and then rode a bullet motorcycle and went towards Pedana road. Then, at 11.40 a.m., they called one Rizwan who gave the phone to Kollu Ravindra who was stated to have congratulated them before giving further directions. The police should explain how within 10 minutes between 11.30 a.m. and 11.40 a.m., the accused persons could commit the murder and then go out of the Bandar town far away into the fields on Pedana road from where to speak to Kollu Ravindra. The remand report narrative was undoubtedly full of fiction and not based on facts. It was all clearly aimed at implicating the TDP BC leader.

Mr. Pattabhi Ram asserted that when murder took place, Kollu Ravindra actually visited the offices of District Collector and the SP to complain against YCP irregularities in Grama Secretariats. Between 11.40 a.m. and 12.40 noon, Kollu Ravindra was at the SP office. Very unfortunately, the remand report stated that Kollu Ravindra spoke to the murder accused right from the SP chamber premises. From this, it was evident how much eager the police were to please their political bosses. All these politically motivated cases were being decided through hot lines between CM Tadepalli residence and the DGP and the respective District SPs concerned.

Stating that the murdered Bhaskar Rao was accused in 90 cases, Mr. Pattabhi asked why the police suppressed details that Bhaskar Rao was accused in two rape cases, six murders, 18 robberies, 38 civil disputes and 24 miscellaneous cases. Despite this, Minister Perni Nani put up an emotional show to the extent of shedding tears while YCP projected the deceased as if he was a freedom fighter. If Kollu Ravindra had a criminal background, he would have got Bhaskar Rao eliminated during the TDP 5-year regime when he was the Minister.