Breathe: Into The Shadows Review: Give it a Skip

After the first season of Breathe featuring Madhavan impressed the audience, Amazon Prime wanted the second season to be made. The second season is titled Breathe: Into The Shadows and it features Abhishek Bachchan, Nithya Menen and Amit Sadh played the lead roles. Breathe: Into The Shadows is now streaming on Amazon from today. The plot is all about a missing girl child which is familiar.

The new installment will test your patience right from the first episode. The entire script is lazily written and poorly executed. All the lead characters suffer badly to deliver their best because of the poor writing and execution. Abhishek Bachchan was all excited about his digital debut but this is a sheer disappointment for all those who wanted him to shine.

Breathe: Into The Shadows is all about missing Siya who is a diabetic and needs insulin shots on a regular basis. The kidnap show and the hunt continues for over four months. Breathe: Into The Shadows just follows the format of regular serial killer stories and is not backed by a strong point. The investigation part looks pathetic and lacks emotional stuff. Amit Sadh and his performance is the only savior for the show.

On the whole, Breathe: Into The Shadows is lazily written and poorly executed. Please give it a skip.