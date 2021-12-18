“Political war” in Gadwal between Aruna and her nephew MLA!

A “political war” is brewing in Gadwal between firebrand BJP leader DK Aruna and her nephew, Bandla Krishna Mohan Reddy, who is now TRS MLA from Gadwal constituency.

Aruna was elected thrice as MLA from Gadwal constituency from Congress in 2004, 2009 and 2014.

However, TRS candidate Krishna Mohan Reddy defeated Aruna in 2018 Assembly polls.

Later, Aruna quit Congress and joined BJP in 2019 and became national vice-president in BJP.

Aruna is now trying to politically fix her nephew Krishna Mohan Reddy over nursing college lands in Gadwal.

When Aruna was a minister in Congress government between 2009 and 2014, she distributed house pattas to poor in Gadwal over an extent of 30 acres.

However, those lands are lying vacant as the poor failed to build their houses. Now, TRS government has decided to take over those lands to build a nursing college and a hospital.

Aruna is strongly opposing this and waging a battle against TRS MLA Krishna Mohan Reddy for sitting silent on this issue though the government is taking over lands meant for poor.

Krishna Mohan, on the other hand, is supporting government saying that the lands are being taken to build hospital and nursing college and to provide better medical facilities for poor.

Both are trying to gain upper hand over the other raising political heat in Gadwal.