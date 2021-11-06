Pooja ceremony held for Allu Arjun’s Multiplex

Stylish Star Allu Arjun is venturing into multiplex business in association with Asian Cinemas and the multiplex is named AAA Cinemas. Allu Arjun along with Narayan Das Narang and Sunil Narang attended the pooja ceremony that was held today. The duo bought Satyam Theatre in Ameerpet and is building a multiplex (multiple screens) with world-class technology. The multiplex is expected to open doors during the second half of 2022.

Asian Cinemas already joined hands with Mahesh Babu for AMB Cinemas and with Vijay Deverakonda for AVD Cinemas. Both these multiplex chains are successful. All eyes are now focused on AAA Cinemas.

Icon Staar @alluarjun attends the pooja ceremony of his upcoming movie theatre #AAA, along with Sunil Narang and Narayan Das. The posh movie hall is equipped with world class technology and will soon be ready to entertain the people of Hyderabad. pic.twitter.com/Tb5EzaQ1kC — Sarath Chandra Naidu (@imsarathchandra) November 6, 2021