What’s behind YS Sharmila’s secret visits to Old City?

If you thought that YS Sharmila is only busy with her padayatras and deekhsas, then think again. Sharmila, who cut her teeth in politics under her father YS Rajasekhar Reddy and brother YS Jagan’s tutelage, is implementing a clear-cup plan to woo the Muslims. He is trying to bring the Muslims closer to her party and is trying to revive the bonds that her father had with the MIM and other Muslim groups in Telangana.

According to sources, she has already covered several parts of the Old City of Hyderabad and met several leaders. She has reportedly met MIM supremo Asaduddin Owaisi and sought his help in her yatra. Interestingly, ever since she launched the party, several Muslim youth are seen visiting the party headquarters in the Lotus Pond. She is said to have discussed on how he would extend his support to her.

In another development, she has also met the leaders of the Tabligh Jamaat. She held discussions with the leaders of the Tabligh and sought their support for her yatra. She also met influential Muslim religious leader Maulana Ghiyasuddin and his followers. The Maulana has great influence on the politics of the Old City region.

Highly placed sources also tell us that she is in touch with the Muslim leaders from across Telanganan. The Muslims have a soft corner for YSR because of the 4 per cent reservations he had implemented during his reign. However, the political situation in Telangana has changed significantly. So, Sharmila is said to be reworking arrangements with the community and its leaders.