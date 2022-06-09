Pooja Hegde about her recent Bitter Experience

Top actress Pooja Hegde has been juggling between the sets of her films and is one of the busiest Indian actresses. Pooja Hegde took her Twitter handle to share a recent bitter experience that she faced after she boarded an Indigo flight. Pooja Hegde explained about the rude and arrogant behaviour of the Indigo staff member. Pooja who never has many complaints took her social media page to share her bitter experience.

“Extremely sad with how rude @IndiGo6E staff member, by the name of Vipul Nakashe behaved with us today on our flight out from Mumbai.Absolutely arrogant, ignorant and threatening tone used with us for no reason. Normally I don’t tweet abt these issues, but this was truly appalling” posted Pooja. The actress is currently busy with Vijay Deverakoda’s Janaganamana in the direction of Puri Jagannadh. The actress will soon join the sets of Mahesh Babu’s film in the direction of Trivikram in July.