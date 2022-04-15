Pooja Hegde Begins Shooting For F3

Anil Ravipudi’s latest directorial F3 is already sufficient glamor in presence of Tamannaah Bhatia, Mehreen Pirzada and Sonal Chauhan. Adding more beauty and charm to the song, Pooja Hegde is roped in to sizzle in a dance number in the movie starring Venkatesh and Varun Tej in lead roles.

The shoot of the ssong has begun from today in Annapurna 7 Acres. Pooja Hegde will be seen dancing with the lead cast of the movie that has music by Devi Sri Prasad. This song is going to be one of the major attractions of the movie.

Dil Raju presents the movie on Sri Venkateswara Creations, wherein Shirish is bankrolling it. Rajendra Prasad and Sunil are other prominent cast of the movie scheduled for its release on May 27th.