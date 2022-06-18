Pooja Hegde enjoying rumors about a pan-Indian project?

Pooja Hegde delivered a series of duds in Telugu in the recent times. But the actress has her dairy full and is busy with films in Telugu, Tamil and Hindi languages. For the past one week, there are rumors going on that Pooja Hegde has been approached for the role of the heroine in Yash’s next film which is a pan-Indian attempt. Yash is on a break and he is in talks with director Narthan and an announcement is awaited.

Pooja Hegde was never approached for the project and the close sources of the actress revealed that she is enjoying the rumors about the film. The project is expected to roll out later this year and the heroine is yet to be finalized. Pooja Hegde is shooting for Puri Jagannadh’s Janaganamana and she is all set to join the sets of Mahesh Babu’s upcoming movie that will be directed by Trivikram Srinivas. She is also the leading lady in Salman Khan’s upcoming movie Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali.