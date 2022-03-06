Pooja Hegde responds about working for Radhe Shyam

Prabhas and Pooja Hegde starrer ‘Radhe Shyam’ is going to be the biggest release of the month. The actors are attending the promotional interviews with an ultra-stylish look. Radhe Shyam will hit screens by the 11th of this month, where Prabhas will be seen as a palmistry expert. Pooja Hegde plays his love interest and the duo looks dazzling on screen.

The chemistry between the lead pair is going to be one of the highlights of the film. As part of promotions, Pooja Hegde revealed that she has done more hard work for ‘Radhe Shyam’ than any other film in her career. She also said that she changed a lot for the film and the audience will appreciate it. UV Creations bankrolling this big budget pan Indian film. Radhe Shyam trailer ended up impressive and the film will release in Telugu, Hindi, Tamil, Kannada and Malayalam languages.