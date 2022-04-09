Pooja Hegde to sizzle in F3

F3 is an out-and-out comic entertainer directed by Anil Ravipudi and is the sequel for F2. The film’s shoot is wrapped up except a song and the makers announced that the film will hit the screens on May 27th. There are discussions going on about the special song and the latest update says that Pooja Hegde will sizzle in this special number which will be canned in a lavish set. The shoot will happen in the first week of May in Hyderabad.

Venkatesh, Varun Tej, Tamannaah and Mehreen will be present in this special song along with Pooja Hegde. Dil Raju’s Sri Venkateswara Creations are the producers and Devi Sri Prasad is the music composer. F3 is carrying good expectations and the promotions will kick-start in the first week of May.